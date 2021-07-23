DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 22 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 22 July 2021, under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon being enhanced by “FABIAN”, monsoon rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands. Under these conditions, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 43 families or 187 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in eight (8) barangays in Regions III and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 38 families or 154 persons currently taking temporary shelter in seven (7) evacuation centers in Regions III and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of five (5) families or 33 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 33 families or 132 persons are displaced in Regions III and CAR due to Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” (see Table 4).