06 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TS Hanna as of 05 August 2019, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 03 August 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Hanna”. It brought moderate to heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal,
Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Mindoro provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo islands), Romblon, Aklan, and Antique on 04 August 2019. On the same day, it has intensified and become Tropical Storm.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

17,136 families or 68,887 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 57 barangays in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 146 families or 542 persons who are currently taking temporary shelter in 6 evacuation centers in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

12 families or 44 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 3).

