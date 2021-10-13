DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS “Maring” as of 12 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 12 October 2021 at 11 AM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “MARING” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Antique, Aklan, Negros Occidental, and the rest of MIMAROPA. Under these conditions, flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 6

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,404 families or 6,983 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS “Maring” in 33 barangays in Region MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 710 families or 3,591 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 29 evacuation centers in Region MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 682 families or 3,336 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region MIMAROPA (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 1,392 families or 6,927 persons displaced in Region MIMAROPA (see Table 4).