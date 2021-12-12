DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Shear Line as of 11 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 11 December 2021 at 11:00 AM, In the next 24 hours, the Shear Line will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas while light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Quezon Province. Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are still likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: PAGASA WEATHER ADVISORY NO. 9

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,004 families or 30,030 persons were affected in 29 barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).