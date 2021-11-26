Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of LPA in Western Visayas as of 25 November 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
Issued on 05 November 2021 at 2 PM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) moved towards the West Philippine Sea affecting Western Visayas including Aklan, Capiz, and Iloilo.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
There are 12,558 families or 46,053 persons affected in 75 barangays in Region VI (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
There are 17 families or 84 persons currently taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Regions VI (see Table 2).
b. Outside Evacuation Center
There are 1,482 families or 7,409 persons currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VI (see Table 3).
c. Total Displaced Population
There are 1,499 families or 7,493 persons still displaced in Regions VI (see Table 4).