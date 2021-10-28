DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of LPA embedded along ITCZ as of 27 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 24 October 2021 at 3 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of San Vicente, Palawan embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 2,550 families or 7,950 persons affected in 19 barangays in Regions VI and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 127 families or 491 persons taking temporary shelter inside the four (4) evacuation centers in Region VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 397 families or 1,575 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region VI (see Table 3).

a. Total Displaced Population

There are 524 families or 2,066 persons still displaced in Region VI (see Table 4).