DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of LPA and Southwest Monsoon as of 09 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 10:00 AM today, the Low-Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 375 km West-Northwest of Coron, Palawan (13.5 °N, 117.1 °E). In the next 24 hours, this weather disturbance and the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over CALABARZON and Camarines provinces. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, northern Palawan, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Bicol region and Visayas. Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions will issue local thunderstorm or rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate. The Low-Pressure Area is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours. However, further development may occur once this weather disturbance emerges over the West Philippine Sea, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow or on Sunday.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,532 families or 11,466 persons were affected by the effects of Effects of LPA and Southwest Monsoon in 11 barangays in Lucena City, Quezon (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 592 families or 2,554 persons are currently taking shelter in 9 evacuation centers in Lucena City, Quezon (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 1,940 families or 8,912 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Lucena City, Quezon (see Table 3).