DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of LPA as of 05 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 May 2022, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) located East Southeast of General Santos City (5.2°N, 127.6°E) brought moderate to heavy rains that caused flashfloods in some parts of Region XII and Caraga.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast and DSWD Field Offices (FO)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 720 families or 3,145 persons affected in nine (9) barangays in Regions XII and Caraga (see Table 1).