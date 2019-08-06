DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorms in Davao City as of 05 August 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On 04 August 2019 at around 10:30 AM, residents from coastal areas in some barangays of Davao City have experienced huge sea waves due to localized thunderstorms causing damages to residential houses which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XI / PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 607 families or 2,893 persons were affected by the effects of localized thunderstorms in 10 barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

329 families or 1,600 persons are currently staying inside 5 Evacuation Centers in Davao City (see Table 2).