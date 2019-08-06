06 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorms in Davao City as of 05 August 2019, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original

SUMMARY

On 04 August 2019 at around 10:30 AM, residents from coastal areas in some barangays of Davao City have experienced huge sea waves due to localized thunderstorms causing damages to residential houses which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XI / PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 607 families or 2,893 persons were affected by the effects of localized thunderstorms in 10 barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

329 families or 1,600 persons are currently staying inside 5 Evacuation Centers in Davao City (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.