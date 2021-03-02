DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorm in Apayao as 01 March 2021, 6PM

Issued on 25 February 2021 at 3:40 PM, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds were expected over Tineg in Abra, and Sta. Marcela, Flora, Luna and Pudtol in Apayao, which resulted to flashfloods and landslides in the rest of the province.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 28 families or 80 persons were affected in Apayao Province

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 28 families or 80 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends. All of these families have returned home.

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱62,954.08 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families.