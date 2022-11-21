DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) as of 18 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 November 2022, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may have caused possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Issued on 18 November 2022 at 3:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 310 km East of General Santos City (6.1°N, 127.9°E). It is embedded along the ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,803 families or 28,074 persons are affected in 36 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).