30 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of El Niño as of 24 May 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 May 2019
EL NIÑO ADVISORY

El Niño conditions persist in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Warmer than average sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific of at least 0.5°C was observed, since the last quarter of 2018. Recent analyses from global climate models suggest that the on-going El Niño condition will likely to continue until the June-July-August 2019 season.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 4

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 262,598 families or 1,189,186 persons were affected in 2,060 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII and CAR(see Table 1).

