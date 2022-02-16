Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Easterlies in Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte as of 15 February 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 06 January 2022, the strong winds brought by the Easterlies resulted in big waves which affected the three coastal barangays in the municipality of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 37 families or 185 persons are affected in three (3) barangaysat Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).

