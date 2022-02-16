Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Effects of Easterlies in Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte as of 15 February 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 06 January 2022, the strong winds brought by the Easterlies resulted in big waves which affected the three coastal barangays in the municipality of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 37 families or 185 persons are affected in three (3) barangaysat Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).