17 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Earthquake Incident in Makilala, North Cotabato as of 14 July 2019, 12PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Jul 2019 View Original
Situation Overview

On July 9, 2019 at exactly 8:37 PM, a Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Makilala, North Cotabato. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 06.83°N, 125.02°E - 016 km S 30° W of Makilala (North Cotabato) with a depth focus of 010 km and with a Tectonic origin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

153 families or 765 persons are affected in 9 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families, Persons

There are 153 families or 765 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (See Table 2).

