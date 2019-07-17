DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Earthquake Incident in Makilala, North Cotabato as of 14 July 2019, 12PM

Situation Overview

On July 9, 2019 at exactly 8:37 PM, a Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Makilala, North Cotabato. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 06.83°N, 125.02°E - 016 km S 30° W of Makilala (North Cotabato) with a depth focus of 010 km and with a Tectonic origin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

153 families or 765 persons are affected in 9 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families, Persons

There are 153 families or 765 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (See Table 2).