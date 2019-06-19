DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Dry Spell in Tarragona, Davao Oriental as of 04 April 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

Since last week of February 2019, a persistent occurrence of dry spell started in Tarragona,

Davao Oriental resulting to adverse affectations in land crops, farm products, investments and other livelihood of the affected families.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 6,782 families or 33,910 persons were affected by Dry Spell in Tarragona,

Davao Oriental. (see Table 1).