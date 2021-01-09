DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement in Tapaz, Capiz as of 07 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 30 December 2020, the Police National Police (PNP) Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) and the Criminal Investigation (CIDG) served search warrants for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives to 28 personalities in Tapaz, Capiz and in Calinog, Iloilo. The said PNP-CIDG operations posed danger to the residents resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 666 families or 3,120 persons were affected in 5 Barangays in Tapaz, Capiz (see Table 1).