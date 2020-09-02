DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement Due to Presence of Armed Lawless Elements in Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato, as of 19 August 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 August 2020, the presence of alleged armed lawless elements at Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato created fear among the residence resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

124 families or 620 persons were affected due to displacement in Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 124 families or 620 persons currently taking temporary shelter at Brgy. Lumakil Gym (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱97,416.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 3).