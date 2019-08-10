DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement Due to Military Operations in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao as of 06 August 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On July 2019 at around 3PM, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted a military operation in Shariff Saydona Mustapha due to the presence of alleged BIFF group, which created fear among the residence including those in the nearby municipalities and resulted to displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

2,103 families or 10,515 persons were affected due to military operations in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).