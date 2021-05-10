DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement due to Armed Conflict in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao as of 09 May 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 May 2021, an ecounter ensued between government troops and the alleged BIFF group at the Public Market in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,654 families or 8,270 persons were affected in six (6) barangays in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao (see Table 1).