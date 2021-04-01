DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement due to Armed Conflict in Brgy. Trinidad, Guihulngan City Negros Oriental as of 30 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 23 March 2021, an encounter ensued between government troops and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 95 families or 300 persons were affected in Brgy. Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 95 families or 300 persons currently taking temporary shelter at the three (3) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱ 82,200.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 3).