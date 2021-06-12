DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement in Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato as of 11 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 24 May 2021, a sighting of the presence of a Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Sitio Lakpan, Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato prompted the government troops to conduct an airstrike at the armed group’s base camp in the said area. In fear of an impending warfare, some residents fled the area resulting to displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,210 families or 7,260 persons were affected in Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).