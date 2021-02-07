DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Displacement in Brgy. Banbanen, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat as of 05 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 19 December 2020, a conflict between the alleged NPA members and the civilians transpired in Brgy. Banbanen, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat resulting the displacement of some families.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 114 families or 487 persons were affected in Brgy. Banbanen, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).