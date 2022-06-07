DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Bulusan Volcano Eruption as of 06 June 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 05 June 2022, at 10:37 AM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised the alert status of Bulusan Volcano from Alert Level 0 (Normal) to Alert Level 1 (Low-level Unrest) after a phreatic eruption occurred at the volcano’s summit that lasted approximately 17 minutes which was recorded by seismic and infrasound monitoring by the Bulusan Volcano Network (BVN). The event was poorly visible through cloud cover over the edifice although a steam-rich grey plume at least one kilometer tall was observed from Juban, Sorsogon and was subsequently observed to drift west.

The eruption produced a sluggish gray ash plume that rose more than a kilometer and dispersed wet ash to the west coincident with rainfall over the edifice. Thin fine ashfall fell on the general northwestern sector of the edifice and affected the barangays of Puting Sapa, Añog, Guruyan, Catanusan, Buraburan, Bacolod, and Sangkayon in Juban and Bolos in Irosin, Sorsogon Province. Rumbling sound and sulfurous odor were also observed by residents of Brgys. Añog, Guruyan, and Catanusan. After the eruption, degassing was observed from the crater and, for the first time this year, from the northwest summit vent.

The fine ashfall can cause irritation and breathing problems especially among the vulnerable population – the elderly, children, expecting mothers and those with respiratory disorders – and can be particularly dangerous when inhaled in copious amounts. In addition, ashfall even when thin but having high amounts of sulfur can also cause irritation.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 1,850 families or 9,252 persons affected by the Bulusan Volcano eruption in eight (8) barangays in Region V (see Table 1)

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 75 families or 278 persons currently taking temporary shelter at the Juban Evacuation Center in Region V (see Table 2).