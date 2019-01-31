DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Bombing Incident in Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Jolo, Sulu as of 30 January 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

January 27, 2019, around 8:40 in the morning two explosions transpired at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu Province. The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said that two improvised explosive devices (IED’s) were used to bomb the Cathedral. According to the ARMM Regional police, one IED exploded inside the cathedral, and another at the entrance.

The wounded individuals were brought immediately to the Integrated Provincial Health Office and Sulu Sanitarium for immediate medical attention. Hereunder is the available list of the following wounded individuals admitted in Jolo, Sulu; others were airlifted to Zamboanga City.

Source: DSWD-FO IX