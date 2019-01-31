DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Bombing Incident in Brgy. Talon-Talon, Zambonga City as of 30 January 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

January 30, 2019, a grenade explosion transpired at a Mosque in Barangay Talon-Talon,

Zamboanga City. According to the city’s police office, the attack in the mosque took place at 12:20 am.

At least two (2) people were killed while seven (7) others were wounded due to the said incident, the wounded individuals were brought immediately to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for immediate medical attention. The victims are from Lamitan, Basilan.

Source: DSWD-FO IX