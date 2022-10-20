DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Big Wave Incident in Brgy. Sabangan, Caramoran, Catanduanes as of 19 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 12 October 2022, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms prevailed over Metro Manila and the rest of the country which may have brought possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. On the same date at around 4AM, a big wave incident occurred along the area of Purok 2, Brgy. Sabangan, Caramoran, Catanduanes.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) V

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 30 families or 157 persons are affected in Brgy. Sabangan, Caramoran, Catanduanes (see Table 1).