DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Big Wave Incident in Brgy. Dadiangas South, General Santos City as of 13 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 October 2022, light to moderate winds moving Northwest to West and waves with heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters in coastal waters were experienced in Visayas and Mindanao.

On the same date from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, big waves occurred at Purok Tinago 9A and 9B in Brgy. Dadiangas South, a coastal barangay in General Santos City.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin & DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 54 families or 114 persons are affected in Brgy. Dadiangas South, General Santos City (see Table 1).