Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Valencia, Bukidnon as of 29 September 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 27 September 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in the forested area of Barangay Laligan and Barangay Tongantongan.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 275 families or 969 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Valencia, Bukidnon (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
A total of 269 families or 939 persons have sought temporary shelter inside the two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).
b. Outside Evacuation Centers
A total of six (6) families or 30 persons have sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).
c. Total Displaced Population
A total of 275 families or 969 persons were displaced in Valencia, Bukidnon due to the armed conflict incident (see Table 4).