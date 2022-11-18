DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan as of 17 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 November 2022 at around 8:15 AM, an armed conflict incident transpired in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan between the troops of the Philippine Army and an armed group, which affected families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,867 families or 9,335 persons are affected in six (6) barangays in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan (see Table 1). There were no reported families in evacuation centers during the incident and situation in the area is back to normal.