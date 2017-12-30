30 Dec 2017

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Tarragona, Davao Oriental as of 29 December 2017, 9PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 29 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (312.81 KB)

SUMMARY

On December 3, 2017 at 3:00 AM, an armed conflict between the Government Troops and suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) occurred in Brgy. Tubaon, Tarragona, Davao Oriental, which resulted to displacement of families in the said barangay to avoid being caught up in the middle of the crossfires.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

136 families or 308 persons were affected by the armed conflict (Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

a. 120 families or 279 persons were displaced by the armed conflict in Tarragona, Davao Oriental and are presently staying in two (2) opened Evacuation Centers (Table 2).

b. 16 families or 29 persons who were displaced by the armed conflict in Tarragona, Davao Oriental are staying with their relatives (Table 3).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱60,378.00 worth of assistance has been provided by the DSWD to affected families (Table 4).

