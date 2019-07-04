04 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao as of 03 July 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Jul 2019
SUMMARY

On 29 June 2019 at around 6 PM, an encounter occurred between unidentified lawless men and members of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Brgy. Kulambog, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao. The affected families and individuals left their respective houses and are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives.

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 68 families or 340 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Kulambog, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

At present, 68 families or 340 persons are temporarily staying with friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).

