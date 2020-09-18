Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Sitio Canacan, Tamugan, Davao City as of 17 September 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 09 September 2020 at around 11AM, a clash between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) ensued in Sitio Canacan, Brgy. Tamugan, Marilog District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 409 families or 2,045 persons were affected in 3 barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 44 families or 220 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

