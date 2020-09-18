DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Sitio Canacan, Tamugan, Davao City as of 11 September 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 9 September 2020 at around 11AM, a clash between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) ensued in Sitio Canacan, Barangay Tamugan, Marilog District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 140 families or 700 persons were affected in Barangays Tamugan, Marilog District and Inayangan, Calinan District (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 45 families or 225 persons are currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).