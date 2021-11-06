DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental as of 05 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 November 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 145 families or 825 persons were affected in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).