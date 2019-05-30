DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 29 May 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 23 May 2019, an armed conflict transpired between MILF-BIAF and Lawless Armed Group at Sitio Mangga, Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 273 families or 1,365 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).