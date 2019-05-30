DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 29 May 2019, 4PM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 29 May 2019
SUMMARY
On 23 May 2019, an armed conflict transpired between MILF-BIAF and Lawless Armed Group at Sitio Mangga, Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
1. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 273 families or 1,365 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).