DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Matuguinao, Samar as of 08 April 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 15 December 2020, an encounter ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and a group of local terrorists in Brgy. Carolina, Matuguinao, Samar which resulted to the displacement of the families and inidviduals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 260 persons were affected in Brgy. Carolina, Matuguinao, Samar (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 52 families or 260 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

