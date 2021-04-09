Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Matuguinao, Samar as of 08 April 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 15 December 2020, an encounter ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and a group of local terrorists in Brgy. Carolina, Matuguinao, Samar which resulted to the displacement of the families and inidviduals in the area.
Source: DSWD-FO VIII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 52 families or 260 persons were affected in Brgy. Carolina, Matuguinao, Samar (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 52 families or 260 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).