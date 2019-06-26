26 Jun 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental as of 25 June 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 25 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (229.22 KB)

SUMMARY

On June 22, 2019 at around 11:35 PM, military troops engaged in a gunfight between suspected members of the NPA in Sitio Kambugtong, Brgy. Bantolinao, Manjuyod while the Philippine Army was conducting a medical and dental mission in the area. Military troopers encountered about 20 NPA fighters and a firefight ensued for 1 hour and 20 minutes that resulted in the death of a soldier and injuring three others. The suspected rebel groups then withdrew to different directions.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

300 families or 1,500 persons were affected due to the armed conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 12 families or 60 persons who are currently staying at the Municipal Gym in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 2).

