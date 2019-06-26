DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental as of 25 June 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On June 22, 2019 at around 11:35 PM, military troops engaged in a gunfight between suspected members of the NPA in Sitio Kambugtong, Brgy. Bantolinao, Manjuyod while the Philippine Army was conducting a medical and dental mission in the area. Military troopers encountered about 20 NPA fighters and a firefight ensued for 1 hour and 20 minutes that resulted in the death of a soldier and injuring three others. The suspected rebel groups then withdrew to different directions.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

300 families or 1,500 persons were affected due to the armed conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 12 families or 60 persons who are currently staying at the Municipal Gym in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 2).