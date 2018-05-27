DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Mabini, Compostela Valley, Province as of 25 May 2018, 7PM

SUMMARY

On May 21, 2018, an Armed Conflict transpired between members of the New People’s Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Purok Patawon, Brgy. Cabuyuan, Mabini, Compostela Valley, Province.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

75 families or 227 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Outside Evacuation Center

75 families or 227 persons are temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 2).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱24,585.00 worth of assistance has been provided by the DSWD to affected families (see Table 3).