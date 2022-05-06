DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental as of 05 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 30 January 2022, an armed conflict transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 68 families or 230 persons were affected in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).