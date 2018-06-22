DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Lanao del Sur as of 22 June 2018, 1AM

SUMMARY

On 16 June 2018, at around 10:00PM, Armed conflict incident transpired in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur B between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged “ISIS group. This resulted in the massive evacuation of affected families.

Status of Affected Families/ Persons

3,121 families or 14,873 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Center: 739 families or 3,532 persons are currently staying in 17 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Center: 2,382 families or 11,341 persons are temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 3).