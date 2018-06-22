22 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Lanao del Sur as of 22 June 2018, 1AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (228.91 KB)

SUMMARY

On 16 June 2018, at around 10:00PM, Armed conflict incident transpired in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur B between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged “ISIS group. This resulted in the massive evacuation of affected families.

  1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

3,121 families or 14,873 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

  1. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Center: 739 families or 3,532 persons are currently staying in 17 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Center: 2,382 families or 11,341 persons are temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 3).

