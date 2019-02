SUMMARY

At around 12:00 AM, 17 February 2019, a fire fight incident transpired between the ArmedForces of the Philippines (AFP) and group of unidentified rebels in M’lang, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 167 families or 835 persons were affected by the Armed Conflict Incident in M'lang, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

