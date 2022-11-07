DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental as of 06 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 29 October 2022 at around 4PM, an armed conflict transpired in Brgy. Planas, Guihulngan, Negros Oriental between the troops of the Philippine Army and members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). At around 9 p.m., the Army troops again clashed with the same group of rebels in Sitio Ilihan in the nearby village of Buenavista.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VII and Philippine New Agency

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 231 families or 854 persons are affected in Brgy. Planas, Guihulngan, Negros Oriental (see Table 1). Table 1. Number of Affected Families / P