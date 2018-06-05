DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Suras of 5 June 2018, 8AM
SUMMARY
On 29 May 2018, an Armed Conflict transpired between members of the New People’s Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Brgy. Saad, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.
1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons
47 families or 235 personswere affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).
2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals
Inside Evacuation Center
10 families or 50 persons are staying in 2 evacuation centers (see Table 2).
Outside Evacuation Center
37 families or 185 personsare temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 3).