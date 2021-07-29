Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 Armed Conflict in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental as of 28 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 11 July 2021 at 6:30 AM, an encounter ensued between the troops of the 10th Infantry Batallion (10IB) and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at the boundary of Brgy. Small Potongan and Brgy. Bagong Nayon of Concepcion, Misamis Occidental that resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were affected in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 26 families or 130 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

b. Total Displaced Population

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were displaced in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental due to the armed conflict (see Table 3).

