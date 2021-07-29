DSWD DROMIC Report #1 Armed Conflict in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental as of 28 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 11 July 2021 at 6:30 AM, an encounter ensued between the troops of the 10th Infantry Batallion (10IB) and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at the boundary of Brgy. Small Potongan and Brgy. Bagong Nayon of Concepcion, Misamis Occidental that resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were affected in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 26 families or 130 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

b. Total Displaced Population

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were displaced in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental due to the armed conflict (see Table 3).