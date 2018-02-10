DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Butuan City as of 8 February 2018, 7PM

SUMMARY

On February 5, 2017 in the afternoon, an armed conflict between an alleged armed group and the military forces occurred in the hinterland areas of Brgy. Anticala, a remote barangay in Butuan City.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

46 families or 206 persons were affected by the armed conflict (Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

46 families or 206 persons were displaced by the armed conflict in Butuan City and are presently staying at Dugyaman Elementary School.

3. Cost of Assistance

₱29,900.00 worth of assistance has been provided by the LGU to affected families (Table 4).