DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgys. Awasian and Pangi, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur as of 18 December 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 16 October 2020, an armed conflict transpired in Sitio Hitaub, Brgy. Awasian, Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur when a certain school principal was mistakenly identified by the alleged NPA members as the Commander-in-Chief of the Philippine Army assigned in Tandag City.

Source: DSWD-FO Caraga

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 172 families or 860 persons were affected in two (2) Barangays in Sitio Hitaub, Brgy. Awasian, Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur (see Table 1).