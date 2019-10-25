DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 24 October 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 23 October 2019, an encounter between the alleged rebel group and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) transpired in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato which caused displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 293 families or 1,465 persons who were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy.

Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 293 families or 1,465 persons are currently staying at Barangay Tumbras Covered Court in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 2).