DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oroas of 01 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 09 February 2022 at around 8 PM, an armed conflict transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 477 families or 1,338 persons are affected in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro (see Table 1).

