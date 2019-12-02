02 Dec 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao (As of 01 December 2019, 6PM)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (131.97 KB)

SUMMARY

On 24 November 2019 at around 4:23 AM, an armed conflict transpired between armed BIFF/ISIS and Philippine Army at Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

7,194 families or 35,970 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 13 barangays in Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 5,450 families or 27,250 persons currently taking shelter at 18 evacuation centers in Maguindanao (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.