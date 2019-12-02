DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao (As of 01 December 2019, 6PM)

SUMMARY

On 24 November 2019 at around 4:23 AM, an armed conflict transpired between armed BIFF/ISIS and Philippine Army at Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

7,194 families or 35,970 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 13 barangays in Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 5,450 families or 27,250 persons currently taking shelter at 18 evacuation centers in Maguindanao (see Table 2).