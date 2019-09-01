DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Paitan, Escalante, Negros Occidental as of 1 September 2019, 12NN

SUMMARY

At 6:45AM, 31 August 2019, after receiving prior reports of NPA presence and while conducting combat operations, troops of 79th Infantry Battalion encountered more or less 30 terrorist NPAs at Sitio Morino, Barangay Paitan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental. The soldiers fought in a 45-minute running gun battle against the NPAs who used an anti-personnel mine in the process and who also withdrew towards the forested portion of Sitio Sampinit of same barangay. Source: DSWD-FO VI

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 68 families or 198 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Paitan, Escalante, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).